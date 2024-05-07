Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CVGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

