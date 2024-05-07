Ibstock plc (IBST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ibstock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.78. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

