Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IART. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 103.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

