Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Teekay worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.