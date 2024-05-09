Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

