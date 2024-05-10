AerCap Holdings (AER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 13th

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AerCap to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

AerCap Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AerCap has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

