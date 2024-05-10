Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 204,434 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.12 and a one year high of $129.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

