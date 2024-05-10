Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $980.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
