American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.