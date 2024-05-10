Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

