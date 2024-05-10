Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

