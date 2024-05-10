Metis Global Partners LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.5 %

KKR opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

