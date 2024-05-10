Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of C$34.04 million for the quarter.

Americas Silver Stock Up 9.7 %

Americas Silver Company Profile

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$85.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

