Armlogi Holding Corp. (BTOC) Announces May 14th IPO

Armlogi Holding Corp. (BTOC) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Armlogi Holding Corp. generated $135 million in revenue and $13.9 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $231 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Armlogi Holding Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a warehouse, storage space and logistics company. (incorporated in Nevada)Â We are a fast-growingÂ U.S.-basedÂ warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chainÂ solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. With the boom of e-commerceÂ and Internet technology, along with the development of global supply chains, a growing number of merchants are seeking to sell their products through international e-commerceÂ platforms, such as Amazon and eBay. These merchants, however, are confronted with major logistical challenges because of the complexities involved in shipping goods across borders. Specifically, when a foreign consumer places an order online, it can take a long time for the goods to be delivered from one country to another (especially for bulky items), while facing high damage rates and congestion during peak seasons. One of the solutions to such problems is to set up overseas warehouses, which are local storage facilities established in a foreign country where the cross-borderÂ merchants intend to sell their goods. Cross-borderÂ e-commerceÂ merchants can export goods in batches in advance to overseas warehouses, which can then be delivered to overseas consumers once orders are placed via e-commerceÂ platforms. As a result, the delivery time and the rate of damaged and lost packages may be reduced significantly, therefore enhancing the shopping experience of consumers. We provide one-stopÂ warehousing and logistics services to cross-borderÂ e-commerceÂ merchants outside the U.S.Â who seek to sell in the U.S.Â market. We currently operate six warehouses across the country, with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 1,170,000 square feet. Aside from a nationwide footprint and large storage space, our warehouses are equipped with automated sorting systems, heavy-dutyÂ forklifts, and pallets and trays that are suitable for processing bulky items. As a one-stopÂ warehousing and logistics service provider, we offer a full spectrum of services, including (i)Â customs brokerage services; (ii)Â transportation of merchandise to U.S.Â warehouses; and (iii)Â warehouse management and order fulfillment services, which further include (a)Â product storage and retrieval, (b)Â product packing and labeling, (c)Â kitting and repackaging, (d)Â order assembly and load consolidation, (e)Â inventory management and sales forecasting, (f)Â third-partyÂ distribution coordination, and (g)Â other value-addedÂ services. We also provide warehousing and logistics services to our U.S.-basedÂ commercial customers, who are typically domestic e-commerceÂ merchants seeking efficient and reliable warehousing and logistics solutions to support their operations. In general, the warehousing and logistics services we provide to our domestic customers are similar to those we provide to our overseas customers. This allows us to provide integrated solutions for our customers, whether they need domestic or international warehousing and logistics support. As of MarchÂ 31, 2023 and JuneÂ 30, 2022 and 2021, we had an active customer base ofÂ 58,Â 54, andÂ 33, respectively, for our warehousing and logistics services. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Armlogi Holding Corp. disclosed in April that EF Hutton is the sole book-runner of its small-cap IPO, replacing R.F. Lafferty & Co. The iPO’s terms are now 2.0 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $5.00. Background: Armlogi Holding Corp. filed an S-1/A dated Feb. 21, 2024, in which it disclosed that R.F. Lafferty & Co. is the sole book-runner; Prime Number Capital is no longer involved, according to the prospectus. Background: Armlogi filed an S-1/A on Jan. 31, 2024, in which it fine-tuned its IPO’s terms: 2.0 million shares – the same number as its original terms disclosed in late September 2023 – at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 with an assumed IPO price of $5.50 – a change from the previous assumed IPO price of $5.00 on that same price range – to raise $11.0 million. Armlogi also updated its financial statements for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30, 2023,Â in its S-1/A filing dated Jan. 31, 2024.) (Note: Armlogi Holding Corp. filed an S-1/A dated Jan. 31, 2024, in which it added R.F. Lafferty & Co. as a joint book-runner to work with Prime Number Capital. Background: Armlogi Holding Corp. filed its S-1 on Sept. 22, 2023, in which it disclosed the terms for its IPO: 2.0 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $5.00 to raise $10.0 million. The price range is $5.00 to $6.00, but the prospectus says the assumed IPO price is $5.00. Armlogi submitted confidential IPO documents to theÂ SEC in April 2023.) “.

Armlogi Holding Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 122 employees. The company is located at 20301 EAST WALNUT DRIVE NORTH WALNUT CA 91789 (888) 691-2911 and can be reached via phone at (888) 691-2911 or on the web at http://www.armlogi.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.