Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

