Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

