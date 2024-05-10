CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CarParts.com by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

