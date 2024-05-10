CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

