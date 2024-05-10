Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

