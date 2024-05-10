CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

