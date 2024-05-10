Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $92.70 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

