Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

