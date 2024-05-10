Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
