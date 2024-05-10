FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Colabor Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

GCL stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

