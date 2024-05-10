FY2024 Earnings Estimate for UL Solutions Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UL Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $36.56 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.