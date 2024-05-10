JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.