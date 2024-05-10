Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

