Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,477 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $250.97 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.17 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

