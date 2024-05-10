Metis Global Partners LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.