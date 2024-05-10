Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.900-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $942.8 million-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,411.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,282.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,188.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,191.57.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

