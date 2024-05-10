LSV Asset Management Buys 44,700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

