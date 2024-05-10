Solano Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

