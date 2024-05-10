MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Craig Hallum

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ML. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

