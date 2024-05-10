National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.26% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.