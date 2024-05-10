National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

RHI stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

