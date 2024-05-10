National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

