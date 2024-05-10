National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

