National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $123.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

