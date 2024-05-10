Northland Securities Downgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Market Perform

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.