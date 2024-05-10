Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Increased by Analyst

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fox Advisors cut Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Maplebear Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $36.09 on Friday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

