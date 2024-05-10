Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$54.93 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

