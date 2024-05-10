Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

TPX opened at $53.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after buying an additional 57,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

