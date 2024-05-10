Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of LPX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

