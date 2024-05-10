Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

