Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $9,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

