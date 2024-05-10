Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 402 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.27 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

