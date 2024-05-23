BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

