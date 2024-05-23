BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

