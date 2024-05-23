DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Shares of DASH opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

