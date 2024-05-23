Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

