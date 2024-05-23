ING Groep NV Invests $532,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,735,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

